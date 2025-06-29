NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

10. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Now getting into the top-10, Myles Garrett kicks us off. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2023 NFL Season and is likely headed to the Hall of Fame one day.

9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II is on the best defense in the NFL and is legitimately able to lockdown his side of the field. The Denver Broncos took Surtain in the 2021 NFL Draft.

8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The 2024 NFL MVP, Josh Allen has revived the Buffalo Bills franchise. Allen is a dual-threat QB and is surely wanting to help this franchise finally get over the hump in the AFC playoffs.

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Rushing for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season, Saquon Barkley was healthy for the entire season and was the engine that made the Eagles offense go. Can he replicate this insane year in 2025?

6. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

A two-time MVP winner and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes has not been great statistically, but he's still, arguably, the best player in the NFL. However, he is sixth in our player rankings for 2025.

5. Penei Sewell, RT, Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell is our highest-ranked offensive lineman on this top-100 list. He's simply excellent and is the Detroit Lions stud right tackle. I am not sure Sewell has a weakness in his game.

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Winning the wide receiver triple crown in the 2025 NFL Season, Ja'Marr Chase received a massive extension from the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason.

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw for over 40 touchdowns in 2024, but the Bengals terrible defense was the main reason why this team did not make the playoffs.

2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Already on a Hall of Fame pace, Justin Jefferson has over 7,000 receiving yards through his first five seasons in the NFL and honestly has an entire career's worth of accomplishments in just five years.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but it instead went to Josh Allen. Jackson is the best QB and player in the NFL heading into 2025, and it's truly not up for debate.