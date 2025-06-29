NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

80. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons is on a bad Tennessee Titans team, but he's still one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL as he heads into the 2025 season.

79. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles really broke out in the 2020 NFL Season and has been among the best left tackles in the NFL since then. He's comfortably a top-100 player in this league.

78. Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Still without a long-term deal from the Kansas City Chiefs, Trey Smith is currently on the franchise tag. KC actually traded former guard Joe Thuney away this offseason.

77. Leonard Williams, DT, Seattle Seahawks

Leonard Williams has been in the NFL for quite some time and has always been a top DL player in this league. He's 77th in our player power rankings.

76. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

A rookie in 2024 and a Super Bowl champion, Quinyon Mitchell has 'shutdown cornerback' written all over him for the 2025 NFL Season.

75. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin seems disgruntled that he does not have a long-term extension from the Washington Commanders. We'll see how long this thing goes on for...

74. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is coming back from a hamstring injury and has always seemed to play well in the season following a notable injury.

73. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Signing an extension with the Bengals this offseason, Tee Higgins is one of the better receivers in the NFL and forms the league's best WR duo alongside Ja'Marr Chase.

72. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

It was clear just how much the Houston Texans missed Nico Collins in 2024 when he was not on the field. He's only getting better, honestly.

71. Roquan Smith, ILB, Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith is an elite inside linebacker, and you could honestly argue he belongs a lot higher on this list for 2025.