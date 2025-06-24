NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams by their best defensive player for 2025

There are a ton of great defensive players in todays game, and we power ranked NFL teams for 2025 by their best player on defense.

The NFL power rankings honestly look a little bit different when you rank them this way. In 2024, Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos won the Defensive Player of the Year award, which is quite hard for a cornerback.

And you won't be surprised to see certain players ranked where they are.

NFL Power Rankings: Teams ranked by their best defensive player for 2025

32. New Orleans Saints - Demario Davis, ILB

Demario Davis has been a good player for a long time, but he's well into his 30s and just isn't the same player he was at his peak, but career-wise, he's been one of the more successful inside linebackers of the 21st century.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE

Josh Hines-Allen kind of just, exists...

He's a two-time Pro Bowler and had a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023.

30. Miami Dolphins - Jalen Ramsey, CB

Jalen Ramsey probably isn't going to be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Season, so who would take his place here in these power rankings?

29. Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons, DT

It would have been nice if the Tennessee Titans best defensive player was L'Jarius Sneed, but that trade just has not gone well thus far. However, Jeffery Simmons is quite good.

28. Chicago Bears - Montez Sweat, EDGE

A major trade by GM Ryan Poles, Montez Sweat is a good player and is a main piece in the Chicago Bears defense that did see some new DL additions in the 2025 offseason.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antoine Winfield Jr, SAF

Not someone who is going to excel in coverage, Antoine Winfield Jr of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can do just about everything else at a high level.

26. Indianapolis Colts - Zaire Franklin, ILB

Zaire Franklin led the NFL with 173 total tackles in the 2024 NFL Season, and he's had at least 167 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

25. Seattle Seahawks - Leonard Williams, DT

Leonard Williams has been very good for a long time. In 2024 for the Seattle Seahawks, he had 11 sacks in 16 games.