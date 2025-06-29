NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

40. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

One of the best running backs of this generation, Christian McCaffrey has had a great career and is 40th in our player rankings for 2025.

39. Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter is one of my favorite players in the NFL. An elite pass rusher for years, Hunter had yet another outstanding season on his new team, the Houston Texans.

38. Quinn Meinerz, OG, Denver Broncos

Quinn Meinerz was an All-Pro this year and has established himself as a top-3 guard in the NFL. He’s the best player on a very stacked Denver Broncos offensive line.

37. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a good quarterback who can put up great stats, but the playoff success and just overall production outside of the regular season is really what could prevent the LA Chargers from accomplishing anything of note.

36. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom is an elite guard and has been for quite some time, and he now has the task of protecting Michael Penix Jr in a very crucial 2025 season.

35. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Two Falcons players in a row on this list; Bijan Robinson could explode in 2025 if the team wants to lean on the run game even more being that Michael Penix Jr is their starter. Robinson is going to honestly become Penix’s best friend for years to come.

34. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

One of the best left tackles of all-time, Trent Williams is pushing 40 years old and still playing at an elite level. How much longer can he go for?

33. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence is the best player on a very stacked New York Giants defensive line, and it’ll be their DL that helps this team to success in 2025, if success is even possible.

32. AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown was shockingly traded to the Philadelphia Eagles from the Tennessee Titans a few years ago. Brown and the Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.

31. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Danielssimmons may already be an elite quarterback. He’s a legitimate dual-threat passer and is 31st in our player rankings for 2025.