NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC East quarterbacks for the 2025 season

The NFC East turned into quite the division last year. Let's power rank the starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were in the NFC Championship Game in 2024, so the NFC East was well represented. It might not be all that likely that we again see those two teams in the championship game, but you never know.

Bringing up the rear are the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams don't have a ton to love heading into the 2025 NFL Season, but I guess crazier things have happened. Let's get some clarity on these starting QBs and rank them for 2025.

Let's power rank the starting QBs in the NFC East!

4. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson just is not a viable starting QB in the NFL anymore. Sure, he could be good for spot-starts here and there, but he's not going to lead a team to anything worthwhile in a 17-game season. In 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson quarterbacked the Steelers on a five-game losing streak to end the season, so that's kind of the player he is.

The Giants are also a mess, so it's shaping up to be a long year for this franchise.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I do not get the infatuation with Jalen Hurts; he's never thrown for 25 touchdown passes or 4,000 yards in a season. He also gets sacked way more than you think and just isn't a QB that an offensive coordinator can build a consistent passing game on. There is a reason why Hurts needs a top-tier offensive line, run game, and wide receivers to show even average efficiency.

I really do not understand the people who think Jalen Hurts is top-5. He's way closer to 20th than he is fifth. He's the third best QB in the NFC East.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been a very efficient quarterback for quite a while, but the Dallas Cowboys have been quite dysfunctional at times during his tenure. Sure, you'd like to see more playoff success, but in terms of actually playing the position, Prescott is certainly up there and is a borderline top-10 guy. He's great at the line of scrimmage and is able to take on a heavy load in the passing game when necessary. He's no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Arguably the best QB in the NFC, Jayden Daniels was almost elite during his rookie season and has turned into one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL already. Daniels helped lead the Washington Commmanders to the NFC Championship Game, and this team is now plenty good enough to see a Super Bowl window open up quite wide.

Daniels could thrust himself into MVP contention as well, as I really do not believe a regression is on the way. Jayden Daniels is absolutely the best QB in the NFC East for 2025.