NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

30. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby is not only a great pass rusher, but he plays with a motor that few in the NFL have. He’s 30th in our player rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

29. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is someone I want on my favorite football team. An elite runner and pass catcher, Gibbs is the heartbeat of that Detroit Lions offense.

28. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos

Zach Allen led the entire NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season and is now one of the best defensive ends in football. Allen comes in 28th in our player power rankings.

27. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner is surely going to sign a contract extension with the New York Jets at some point before the 2025 NFL Season. He has arguably been the best CB in the NFL for multiple years.

26. Jordan Mailata, LT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata is the blindside protector for Jalen Hurts and honestly strikes me as one of the more likable players in the NFL. Mailata is 26th in our player rankings for 2025.

25. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr really hit his stride in the 2024 NFL Season with the Houston Texans, and he was rewarded with a long-term contract extension.

24. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

A borderline Hall of Famer, Chris Jones is still plugging away for the Kansas City Chiefs and is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

23. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter could turn into this generation’s top defensive tackle, and playing in a Vic Fangio defense is certainly doing him some favors as well.

22. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers may not be from this planet. The tight end was eye-poppingly productive in the 2024 NFL Season, his first, and could be even better with Geno Smith under center. Bowers is 22nd in our player rankings for 2025.

21. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Is George Kittle getting better with age? The tight end signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and could still have several more years of high-end play left. Kittle is just outside the top-20 in our player rankings.