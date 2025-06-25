Why each NFC North team can win the division in the 2025 season

The NFC North could be the best division in football. Let's give one reason why each team could win the division in 2025.

There is a legitimate reason (or multiple) for every team in the NFC North to win the division in the 2025 NFL Season. We decided to talk about each of them right here, and after doing this, it's clear just how great this division could be.

All four teams may have their franchise quarterbacks, so they could be (and continue to be) on the path to long-term success. While there is only one division winner, let's talk about why each club could win the NFC North in 2025.

1 reason why each NFC North team could win the division in 2025

Detroit Lions - Loaded roster and an elite quarterback

The Detroit Lions have the best roster in the division and in the NFL to be honest. Jared Goff is also an elite quarterback and has really revived his NFL career and the Lions franchise over the last few offseasons. The roster and QB play should be enough for Detroit to not regress too much after losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs.

Minnesota Vikings - Loaded offense and the potential for JJ McCarthy to have immediate success

On paper, the Vikings offense is flat-out loaded. The offensive line got better, and the team already has great weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addition, TJ Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. This does set the stage nicely for JJ McCarthy to have immediate success as a de-facto rookie in 2025.

And you just never know if McCarthy could be another version of what we saw from Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix in 2024.

Green Bay Packers - Little, if any, roster holes and a Jordan Love breakout campaign

The Green Bay Packers roster is good.

They don't have many roster holes, so the overall roster contruction is sound, and 2025 could always be the year that Jordan Love explodes. This is now his third year starting for the Packers. Just because he didn't really hit his stride in 2023 and 2024 does not mean he won't in 2025.

Maybe these two years of starting experience is what he needed to ascend to the next level?

Chicago Bears - Ben Johnson unlocks Caleb Williams and the offense

The Chicago Bears defense is very good, and the offense is now quite stacked. However, the Bears success is going to hinge on if Ben Johnson can unlock Caleb Williams in year two. Williams threw for 20 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2024. With the work that Johnson did with the Detroit Lions the past few seasons, I am personally optimistic that Caleb Williams is in great hands.

And Williams' ceiling could be quite high - enough so that Chicago wins the NFC North in 2025.