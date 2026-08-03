NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season

16. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy actually finished fourth in the MVP voting during the 2023 season, so he's another player who has been able to make a run at the award. When the San Francisco 49ers aren't terribly injured and have their best players on the field, Purdy is quite dangerous.

But, unfortunately, even the veteran quarterback has struggled to remain on the field at times, so a potential MVP season would likely take an even better season than 2023, where he finished with 31 touchdowns, 4,280 passing yards, and a passer rating of 113.

15. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 2,298 scrimmage yards in the 2025 season, which led the NFL. He's also rushed for at least 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. Robinson is simply someone that can do elite damage as a runner and a pass-catcher.

And with the Falcons not really having a slam-dunk quarterback situation right now, Robinson might be leaned on more than ever before. He's also only set to play in his age-24 season, so it's not like we have to worry about age or having a lot of miles on his legs.

Robinson could be one of the most likely non-quarterbacks to win the award. If there is a down year at the QB position across the league, Robinson could come into focus.

14. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

In 2025, Myles Garrett set the single-season sack record and was a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and the Defensive Player of the Year. With Garrett now on Los Angeles, he finds himself playing alongside the most talented group of players in his career, and it came at just the right time.

Garrett is entering his age-31 season and is likely on the final couple of years of his prime seasons. It's not a stretch to think that he could have an even better season in 2026 than he did in 2025, which would give the MVP voters a lot to think about.

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has two different seasons finishing ninth in the MVP voting. At this stage of his career, we all know he's going to be an efficient regular season quarterback, and with the playoffs not really being a huge factor here, Herbert could become an MVP candidate in 2026, especially with Mike McDaniel being in the mix as the offensive coordinator.

Many have looked at Herbert as being a quarterback to watch out for, as McDaniel does bring a rich history of being an elite offensive mind.