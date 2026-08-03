NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished sixth in MVP voting in his rookie season, and then finished second in MVP voting in the 2023 season. Prescott has been one of the league's most prolific passer since he entered the NFL.

He's also been able to sustian this level of passing for a decade now, as he has three seasons with a passer rating of at least 100, and another five seasons with a rating above 90.

He was again throwing the ball with ease in 2025, and if the Cowboys can field a stronger defense, the offense's job gets a lot easier, so Prescott should become one of the main beneficiaries.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

How about some love for Jared Goff? He's been a Pro Bowler in three of the last four seasons and has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes during that stretch.

Goff has also thrown for at least 4,400 yards across the previous four seasons and has a winning record each year from 2022 to 2025. The Detroit Lions starting quarterback finished fifth in the MVP voting in 2024, so he's gotten relatively close.

But where Goff can really make his mark is with his ability to be an elite, high-volume passer. His passer rating has eclisped 100 in each of the past two seasons as well.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has won this award twice, so there isn't any reason to believe he cannot win it again. While his statistical production has been down the past three seasons, it could easily tick back up.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still a flawed offense, but the addition of Kenneth Walker II at running back might just be enough.

And with Mahomes now returning from a torn ACL, he may be more likely to remain and win from the pocket, which he can do better than most in the league.

5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye nearly won the MVP in the 2025, just missing out to Stafford. Maye displayed an ability to be a high-end passer, and while the New England Patriots schedule does get harder this year, there is also a distinct possibility that Maye is a legitimate player at the position.

Some are expecting a regression, but with solid coaching, improved weapons, and having another year of experience under his belt, Maye's 2026 season could be an MVP one.