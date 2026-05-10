NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

20. Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions

A Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025, Jack Campbell finished with five sacks and 176 total tackles for the Lions. He’s also never missed a regular-season game, either.

19. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

One of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL, Jared Goff being a pure pocket passer actually may hurt him in top quarterback discussions, as he isn’t flashy, but he’s thrown no fewer than 29 touchdowns through the air in each of the previous four seasons.

18. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos

Zach Allen has led the NFL in quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons, which is rather incredible for an interior rusher. He’s got 87, to be exact, and now has a first-team All-Pro to add to his accomplishments.

17. Will Anderson, DE, Houston Texans

Recently inking a massive extension, Will Anderson is a huge reason why the Texans defense is as good as it is. He’s just inside the top-20 in our player rankings for 2026.

16. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

A four-time Pro Bowler with four 1,000-yard seasons in a row, Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite player and has caught nearly 74 percent of his career targets.

15. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase is a special wide receiver and can win in a ton of ways. Whether it’s route-running or separation due to physical toughness, Chase’s five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros backup his high level of play.

14. Quinn Meinerz, OG, Denver Broncos

It’s two-straight first-team All-Pros for Quinn Meinerz, a former third-round pick and now the clear-cut best guard in the NFL. Despite being a first-team All-Pro in 2024, Meinerz was oddly not named to the Pro Bowl.

13. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride is a special player at tight end. Landing as the top-ranked tight end in our rankings, McBride is just outside the top-10 and should continue being a focal point of the Arizona offense.

12. Creed Humphrey, OC, Kansas City Chiefs

The league’s best center, it didn’t take long for Creed Humphrey to cement himself as such. He has not missed a single game and has been a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for two-straight seasons.

11. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles keeps getting better with age. The Broncos left tackle earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his age-33 season. He’s one of the very best in the NFL at what he does, and protecting the quarterback’s blindside is one of the more important jobs in all of sports.

10. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year, and led the NFL in rushing yards this year. Cook played the best football of his career in 2025 and manages to land at No. 10 in our power rankings.

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Leading the NFL with 413 touches, and eclipsing 2,000 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey was the majority of the 49ers offense this year. Despite not being super efficient on the ground, he still averaged over five yards per touch.

8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is the best pure runner in the NFL, and he proved that further in 2025 with the Colts. Taylor has battled injuries throughout his career, but when he’s on the field, there are few who are as productive.

7. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting and had just four games in the regular season below a 100 passer rating. Sure, the schedule was easy, but New England’s signal-caller was truly elite.

6. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell is going to kick back over to left tackle with the Lions having drafted Blake Miller. He’s been an All-Pro before and will continue to be an All-Pro. Sewell is already on a Hall of Fame pace through the first five years of his career.

5. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua looked like he was playing a different game this year. Cementing himself as one of the best players in the NFL, Nacua helped lead the charge for a high-flying Rams offense.

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Leading the league in scrimmage yards, Bijan Robinson is more than a running back and is likely landing a massive contract extension soon. Only set to play in his age-24 season, Robinson may have another five-plus years of high-level play left.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Leading the NFL in receiving yards, and making the Pro Bowl, along with being a first-team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba lands at No. 3 in our power rankings, helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford won the MVP award in 2025 and flirted with 50 touchdown passes. Leading the league in yards and touchdowns, Stafford and the Rams were trending toward winning the Super Bowl, but a regressing defense had other plans, unfortunately.

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

It feels rather impossible not ranking Myles Garrett first on our list. After setting the single-season sack record and winning the Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett’s utter dominance gets him to the top of our top 200 player rankings.