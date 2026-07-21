NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 5 most interesting teams in 2026

3. New England Patriots

The Patriots are the reigning AFC Champions, but their playoff run left a lot to be desired. Even though they emerged as the AFC Champs, the Patriots were extremely underwhelming offensively throughout the postseason, and their offseason actions reflected an internal acknowledgement of that.

The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs in free agency and traded for star receiver AJ Brown to upgrade the weapons around Drake Maye entering his third season. They spent a 1st-round pick on offensive tackle prospect Caleb Lomu to upgrade an offensive line that was horrendous in the playoffs.

Factoring in the off-field drama this offseason with Mike Vrabel, and you have another team that everyone in the NFL is going to be monitoring under a microscope all season long. Especially because of the fact that the Patriots benefitted more than almost anyone from an easier schedule last season, folks are going to be watching with a lot of intrigue to see if they're for real.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

There's no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs are not the same caliber of team that we've seen during their dynasty run from 2018-2024. That doesn't mean we can truly rule them out of contention, especially if Patrick Mahomes is able to bounce back from his devastating knee injury last year.

At this point, the Chiefs have all the makings of one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL. They could be on the comeback trail, they have star power, they have an MVP at quarterback coming off of injury, they signed the Super Bowl MVP in free agency, this could be Travis Kelce's final season, and they have almost an entirely new-look secondary.

What more could you ask for when it comes to being interesting?

This Chiefs team -- for better or worse -- is going to be appointment viewing every single week.

1. Los Angeles Rams

With a whopping 7 games in prime time this season, the league has spoken: The Los Angeles Rams are the most interesting team in 2026.

And it's hard to deny that.

The Rams are the first team in league history with the reigning MVP (Matthew Stafford) and Defensive Player of the Year (Myles Garrett) on the same roster. The fact that the Rams' blockbuster move to acquire Trent McDuffie has almost become a buried headline at this point is indicative of just how huge their offseason has been.

And at the time of this post being written, they might still be adding Aaron Donald for a comeback run.

There is no team in the NFL that will draw more eyes than the Rams in 2026, and for good reason. They have one of the most ridiculous rosters we've seen assembled in the salary cap era.