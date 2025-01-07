Well, we now know all 14 teams in the NFL playoffs. Let's power rank the top five quarterbacks as the postseason begins. There is a clear top tier of quarterbacks who are in the playoffs. Now that the regular season is over, 18 other teams will focus their time on getting better through free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The other 14 teams will now compete for the Lombardi Trophy, the toughest trophy to win in all of sports, and in the NFL, it is obviously a quarterback-first league, and to the surprise of no one, the best teams left in the NFL all have top-tier QB play.

Let's power-rank the top 5 quarterbacks for the NFL playoffs.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks for the playoffs

5. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings had a brutal day at the office on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, but they are still a 14-win team. The Vikings get the pleasure of traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams, a 10-win team that won the NFC West.

Darnold is having an electric season and is the fifth-best QB in our playoff power rankings.

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still slinging it and is yet again in the postseason. It feels like no one is truly talking about the Los Angeles Rams. They're not a great team, but they did just win the Super Bowl in 2021, and I would not take many more duos over Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

I'm not sure if the Rams would be able to get past the Philadelphia Eagles or Detroit Lions, but one thing is for certain - Matthew Stafford is still elite. He comes in at no. 4 in our playoff QB power rankings.

3. Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen is having a very good year, but he should absolutely not win the NFL MVP award. Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round, and that game may end up being closer than you think.

Allen is the second-best dual-threat QB in the NFL right now and comes in as the third-best QB in our playoff power rankings approaching the postseason.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is playing out of his mind and is coming into the NFL playoffs as one of the more experienced QBs. Goff is excellent, but since he's not a dual-threat QB, I do think he flies under the radar among his QB peers in the NFL. Goff is conductor of this amazing Detroit Lions' offense, and it just might be the year for them to win it all, or at least make the Super Bowl.

Goff has been one of the best QBs in the NFL this year and is no. 2 in our playoff QB power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should win his third NFL MVP award, period. He's been the best QB in the NFL this year and is having one of the most efficient seasons by a QB in the history of the NFL. Jackson and the Ravens have really hit their stride in recent weeks and do feel like one of the three best teams in the NFL this year.

The playoffs are an entirely different beast, so it remains to be seen just how far they can go. However, you really can't dispute that Lamar Jackson is the top QB in the playoffs. This could be the year for the Ravens to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and make the Super Bowl.