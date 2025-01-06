2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft update after Week 18

Week 18 of the 2024-25 NFL season has come to a conclusion, which means we've got to update our 2025 NFL mock draft after the top 18 picks have been solidified.

The Tennessee Titans have earned the #1 overall pick and they enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a team with arguably the biggest quarterback need out of any team in the top 10 picks overall. But is there going to be a QB worth taking 1st overall this year, or will the Titans talk themselves into somebody?

Let's take a look at how the first round could be shaken up with the latest changes to the now-official 2025 NFL Draft order.

Updated 2025 NFL mock draft predictions after Week 18

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans go after the dynamic Cam Ward with the #1 overall pick. This will be a polarizing topic all offseason but the only way out of the mess they’re in right now is to hit on a QB, and to hit on a QB, you’ve got to throw darts.

2. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Browns benched Jameis Winston down the stretch and now Deshaun Watson is having complications in his recovery from an Achilles injury. Shedeur Sanders is not a unanimous top-five guy at this point by any means but the Browns need a QB on a rookie contract ASAP.

3. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Do we really see quarterbacks go with the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft when not everyone thinks there will even be a true consensus top-20 player at the position? These teams are desperate, but we’ll see.

4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Patriots obviously will now have a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo, but no matter who comes in, if Travis Hunter is on the board he will be a fit.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I could go back and forth on a corner or pass rusher here for the Jags, but this team struggled to get after the quarterback all season long.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I love the idea of the Raiders adding another top-tier, quarterback-proof weapon if they can’t land one of the top QBs on their board in this class. McMillan and Brock Bowers would be so much fun.

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jets will have all-new everything in 2025 and to rebuild the foundation of the team, you’ve got to rebuild in the trenches. The Jets have paid a lot of attention to the offensive line in recent years but Mason Graham would be huge for their defensive line.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

The Panthers desperately need to upgrade their pass rush off the edge after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants last offseason. This draft has some potentially dynamic NFL pass rushers and Jalon Walker has been on fire.