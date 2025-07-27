NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 5 trades of the 2025 offseason

It wasn't the biggest offseason we've ever seen for trades in the NFL, but some big names were on the move, as usual.

Teams decided to extend a lot more of their core guys than they did move on from them via blockbuster trades, but we saw a handful of really important deals made across the NFL and a few could completely change the trajectory for a few teams.

But which teams made the best trades in 2025? We're ranking the top five trades overall and some deals that could end up shaking up the league.

NFL Power Rankings: 5 best trades of the 2025 offseason

1. OT Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders

It's funny how history kind of finds a way to repeat itself. Adam Peters was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-23 and in 2020, the 49ers made one of the best trades in recent NFL history, acquiring former Washington left tackle Trent Williams.

Still today, Williams is arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire NFL.

Peters undoubtedly remembers just how impactful that trade was on the San Francisco offense at the time, and made a similar one this offseason to acquire Laremy Tunsil from the Texans. It was a major shock to see the Texans trade away arguably their best lineman, but the Commanders desperately needed the upgrade. Getting a top-tier left tackle like this for Jayden Daniels is massive.

2. WR DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers

We've seen a number of prominent wide receivers traded over the last handful of years, but I have to say, I didn't see this one coming.

The Seahawks were so lucky to get DK Metcalf in the first place, I figured John Schneider would hold onto him as long as he possibly could. Instead, he dumped him entering his prime. I do think this one is going to come back to bite the Seahawks in a big way as Metcalf is one of the elite receivers in the game with his combination of size and speed along with his ball skills.

The Steelers got a game-changing receiver and obviously paid the price for it, but it still feels like they got him for a steal, just a second-round pick going back to Seattle in the deal.

3. QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith plays the game's most important position, and the upgrade from Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew cannot be overstated here.

I thought about putting this one as the #1 overall trade on the list just because of the gap between where the Raiders were at QB and where they are now, but there are obviously other layers to this trade. Geno Smith is an older quarterback and was dumped by the Seahawks for Sam Darnold. Nobody is really talking about that aspect of it, for whatever reason.

But the last time the Seahawks dumped a QB, they were right. Why would we expect anything different here? Smith can give the Raiders a couple of good years at the position and potentially have this team in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race in December, at the very least.

4. WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys

I think this trade is the most underrated move of the entire 2025 offseason at this point. At least when it comes to trades, it doesn't get much better than this for a team like the Dallas Cowboys. The only pick of real consequence going back to Pittsburgh in this deal was a 2026 third-round pick, and even if that pick ends up being 65th overall, it's a good value for a player of Pickens' caliber.

Because of the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh the past few years, we obviously haven't seen the very best of George Pickens, but we've seen what he can do at his best. Pickens has a knack for making impossible catches look easy. I think with CeeDee Lamb on the other side of the field, Pickens is going to elevate that Dallas offense to new heights in 2025.

5. OG Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears

Even though sacks are often a quarterback stat more than they are an offensive line stat, there was equal blame to go around for the Chicago Bears last season. The Bears had one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and we saw them completely overhaul that unit early in the offseason.

One of the first big trades of the NFL offseason was the Bears making a deal for longtime Chiefs and Patriots starting left guard Joe Thuney, who is obviously a massive upgrade over what the Bears previously had. Bears GM Ryan Poles knew he had to go get some experienced players for his offensive line this offseason and he got a guy who has done it all at the highest level. This is a huge pickup for the Bears.