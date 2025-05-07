Cowboys-George Pickens trade has an insane twist only Dallas can manage

The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens on Wednesday morning, and it has an insane twist that only the Cowboys themselves can manage. For years now, the Cowboys have been searching for a legitimate WR2 to pair next to CeeDee Lamb, and it seems like they've finally got one in George Pickens, who played the first part of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Steelers having traded for and then extending DK Metcalf, that made Pickens expendable. And well, here we are. Pickens has caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three years in the NFL and is obviously now eligible for a deal.

However, this insane twist regarding Pickens and his agent is truly only something the Dallas Cowboys can pull off.

Soon-to-be Cowboys WR George Pickens is heading into the last year of his contract and will want a new deal. His agent happens to be David Mulugheta, whose name Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he did not know while talking about a new deal for Micah Parsons, another Mulugheta… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

How will the Cowboys navigate this?

Not only is George Pickens someone with a strong personality, but he and Micah Parsons share the same agent, as indicated in the tweet above from Adam Schefter. Furthermore, not only is Parsons needing an extension, but as we just mentioned, Pickens is likely due for one as well, and it would not shock me if Pickens didn't show up unless he has a new deal.

On the surface, this is a good trade for the Dallas Cowboys, as it adds a missing element to their offense and does make the unit as a whole a lot harder to stop, but the internal workings of this trade don't make a whole lot of sense, and given that Jerry Jones and the team's front office tend to play around with their contract extensions, there really isn't a single reason to believe that they'd be able to get one done for Pickens and Parsons before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Dallas Cowboys surely know how to get a ton of attention thrown their way.