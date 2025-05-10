NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top head coaches approaching 2025 season

8. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

In his six years as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur has never won multiple games in the postseason, but he has finished with double-digit wins in four of his six seasons. Clearly a very good head coach, there seems to be a limitation to him right now, but this Packers team heading into 2025 could be the best one he's had and might be the year where this franchise finally breaks out.

7. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni isn't even the best coach on his own staff and has benefitted from absolutely loaded rosters. He's still great, but he's not among the most elite head coaches in the NFL and is closer to no. 10 than no. 1 in our head coach power rankings.

Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs - can they become one of the few NFL franchises to have won two Super Bowls in a row?

6. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell has truly helped the Detroit Lions dig out of the abyss they were in for years. The Lions dealt with some insane injuries in 2024, so their season was cut short, but they were the best team in the NFL for much of the season, and Campbell's rugged personality is just what this team needed.

Some have criticized him for certain bold in-game decisions, as he has gotten carried away there at times, but no one can dispute just how good of a coach he's been for this team.

5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has gradually improved this Broncos team, and they do feel on the cusp of something special. Going from eight to 10 wins from 2023 to 2024, Payton hit the nail on the head with Bo Nix and is up to his old shehanigans in his second head coaching stop in the NFL. His teams are always tough, disciplined, and well-coached overall.

The Denver Broncos really needed someone like Sean Payton to stabilize the franchise. He's fifth in our head coach power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.