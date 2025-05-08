NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

If you don’t have a quarterback in today’s NFL, you don’t have anything. Some teams have long-term plans, other teams have short-term fixes. Some teams have no direction whatsoever (looking at you, Cleveland Browns).

Which divisions have the best quarterback play in football heading into the meat of the 2025 offseason? As always, the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position has been fascinating to watch, but this year’s rookie class is not as promising as the vaunted 2024 class and a couple of big names (Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins) still have uncertain futures.

We’re going to look at every projected starting QB situation around the league right now and rank every quarterback within every division. Which division has the worst quarterback play? Which division has the best? We’re ranking each division by proven production as well as potential to make an impact this coming season.

NFL Power Rankings: NFC South has worst quarterbacks heading into 2025

8. NFC South

1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The best quarterback in the “worst” quarterback division in the league is Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, who has found a career resurgence since coming to Tampa Bay. Mayfield is a gamer and gunslinger out there whose style of play can get him into trouble at times, but he’s a plus starter who can help the Bucs make noise in the postseason.

2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

I’m fully bought into Bryce Young’s breakthrough last season. The former #1 overall pick looked like he was completely lost as a rookie in the league but the hiring of Dave Canales really stabilized his play. I think he’s got a bright future and love the addition of Tetairoa McMillan to give him a receiver with a big catch radius.

3. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

We got a very small sample of Michael Penix Jr. late last season, but I liked what we saw. Penix is a playmaker at the quarterback position who can work all three levels of the field. The Falcons have so many playmakers around him, it feels like it’s going to be impossible for him to stink, right?

4. Spencer Rattler/Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Yes, the Saints still technically have Derek Carr, but do they really have Derek Carr? Who knows when we’re going to see Carr again? I would guess that we’re going to see Tyler Shough as the primary starter this coming season for the Saints, but things are a bit of a mess right now at this position in New Orleans.