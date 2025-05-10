NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top head coaches approaching 2025 season

4. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn is on his second head coaching stop in the NFL and helped lead the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins in the 2024 NFL Season with a rookie QB sensation in Jayden Daniels. Quinn has been to a Super Bowl and now multiple conference championship games as a head coach, getting to the Super Bowl back in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Quinn and the Commanders are well-positioned to make a Super Bowl run in 2024. He comes in at no. 4 in our head coach power rankings.

3. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

What stands out the most with Kevin O'Connell as a head coach is his QB expertise. In 2024, the Minnesota Vikings won 14 games, as former starting QB Sam Darnold had one of the most efficient seasons of any passer in the NFL. The interesting thing here is that the Vikes let Darnold walk in free agency, and that should tell us a lot about their chances to develop young JJ McCarthy.

The Vikings are in great hands with O'Connell. The roster itself is also in great shape, so it's been a collaborative process for this franchise over the last couple of seasons.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is an outstanding head coach and helped the Los Angeles Rams to a 10-7 record and an NFC West division title in the 2024 NFL Season. The Rams did lose in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they finished the regular season at a strong 9-3 pace after an injury-riddled 1-4 start.

McVay did win the Super Bowl back in 2021 and is still just 39 years old. It's flat-out insane how young but how much success he's had in the NFL. He comes in at no. 2 in our head coach power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

This really isn't up for debate - not only is Andy Reid the best head coach in the NFL, but he's one of the three-best head coaches in the history of the NFL, and his resume honestly might be tops ever. Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since the 2019 NFL Season and have also made it to the big game three times in a row.

Given that Reid is well into his 60s, he may not be coaching more than a few more seasons, but he's the best until he hangs it up.