NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top offensive lines for the 2025 season

3. Minnesota Vikings (Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill)

You have to tip your cap to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Minnesota Vikings general manager. He truly bolstered the trenches on either side of the ball, signing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency to bolster the offensive line. They also drafted Donovan Jackson, a top guard prospect, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Vikes already had a top tackle duo in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, so on paper, there aren't many units better than what Minnesota has, so if JJ McCarthy can't figure it out here, he may never in the NFL. There might not be a weakness along this unit for the 2025 NFL Season, as the Vikings offensive line is third in our power rankings.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson)

Losing Mekhi Becton in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles will likely turn to Tyler Steen at their right guard spot for 2025. But with the other four starters from 2024 returning in 2025, it's shaping up to be another top-tier unit. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson could be the best tackle duo in the NFL, and both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens are top-5 at their respective positions.

The Eagles offensive line is ranked a healthy second in our power rankings.

1. Denver Broncos (Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey)

The Denver Broncos are projected to return all five starting OL from the 2024 season, and that's a very good thing for Bo Nix and the offense. According to ESPN's numbers, the Broncos OL was first in both run and pass blocking in the 2024 NFL Season, so you won't find a better OL in the NFL than what Sean Payton and George Paton have built.

Three of their starting OL were drafted in Garett Bolles, Luke Wattenberg, and Quinn Meinerz, as both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey were signed back in 2023. The main issue we saw with Denver's offense in 2024 was the lack of a consistent run game, but that was obviously due to a lack of competent personnel at running back.

With RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins now in the mix, we could see this offensive line again establish themselves as a top unit in the league.