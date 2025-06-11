The 2025 NFL Season is going to bring a ton of high-end quarterback/wide receiver duos. Which duos are the best in the NFL?

We have seen the WR position truly takeoff over the past few seasons, and as the NFL becomes more of a passing-first league, and with the insane amount of WR talent, it's honestly never been more important to have a top-notch wide receiver.

Not every team has one, though, and an even bigger question for some of these teams would be who has the top QB/WR duos. As we approach the 2025 NFL Season, let's power rank the very best duos in the NFL.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best QB/WR duos for the 2025 season

5. Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is not a great quarterback, but AJ Brown is a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL, and both players have formed quite the connection with each other. Brown has cemented himself as an elite receiver in the NFL and is one of the more productive ones as well.

Brown played in just 13 games in 2024 but still caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns, which would be a career-year for most other wide receivers. Through six years in the NFL, Brown has over 7,000 receiving yards.

4. Jayden Daniels-Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has not missed a single start since the 2020 NFL Season and has been the model of consistency for the Washington Commanders. In 2024, he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. McLaurin has never caught fewer than 58 passes or had fewer than 919 yards.

However, he seems quite unhappy with his contract situation, so the hope here is that Washington is able to get something figured out, as Jayden Daniels will absolutely want his top target toe 2025 and beyond. Daniels and McLaurin are fourth in our power rankings.