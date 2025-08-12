NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top QB/WR duos as preseason continues

Let's take on another fun power ranking exercise and rank the best QB/WR duos for the 2025 NFL Season. In today's NFL, it feels like more teams than ever are trying to field a top-tier offense. While defense is what wins at the end of the day, offense is becoming way more important.

Well, there are many talented wide receivers in the NFL who just rack up the receptions and yards each and every season. And it's also no surprise that some of the most efficient offensive units in the NFL have a top-flight wide receiver.

Let's power rank the best QB/WR duos approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Ranking the best QB/WR duos approaching the 2025 NFL Season

7. CJ Stroud/Nico Collins, Houston Texans

We saw just how inefficient things got on offense for the Houston Texans when Nico Collins was not in the lineup. Collins has turned into a high-end player in the NFL and recently inked an extension with Houston. He's the go-to player on that side of the ball for the Texans. Over his career being paired up with CJ Stroud since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Collins has a 117.5 passer rating when targeted.

Both CJ Stroud and Nico Collins are not elite, but they're both very good.

6. Jayden Daniels/Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels made some quick chemistry with the steady but efficient Terry McLaurin in the 2024 NFL Season. All in all, the Washington Commanders won 14 games and were just one game short of the Super Bowl. While McLaurin is clearly unhappy with his current contract, I have a feeling GM Adam Peters is going to be able to get him back on the field.

Daniels and McLaurin have several more years of legitimate production left together if you ask me. They're sixth in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.