NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top QB/WR duos as preseason continues

5. Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's back injury is absolutely a concern for the Los Angeles Rams, as it's really not clear at the moment of Stafford is going to be on the field for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. If not, the Rams are in trouble, but Stafford and Puka Nacua are one of the best duos in the NFL, and Stafford does have a history of favoring his WR1.

Both Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp have all-time receiving seasons, and both players had Matthew Stafford as their QB. That isn't some odd coincidence.

4. Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

While Dak Prescott is not an elite quarterback, he's got an elite wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb. Lamb and Prescott have connected on so many passes together in Dallas and are just on another planet when both are clicking.

The Dallas defense is not projected to be that good this year, so it's going to be up to the duo of Prescott and Lamb to come through.

3. Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Winning the Super Bowl this year, Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown are one of the best duos in the NFL, but Hurts himself is a below-average passer, so the production isn't going to be top-notch between these two players. However, they're best where it matters the most.

2. Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is an elite pocket passer and knows how to find his best players. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a top-10 receiver in this game and has nearly 5,000 receiving yards in his four-year NFL career. There is only one duo above these two on our list.

1. Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Winning the WR triple crown in the 2024 NFL Season, Ja'Marr Chase is the best WR in the NFL depending on who you ask, but Justin Jefferson may have something to say about that. Joe Burrow himself is arguably the best QB in the NFL and did throw for 43 touchdown passes in 2024. Both Burrow and Chase are at the top of their games and are first in our power rankings.