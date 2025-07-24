NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WRs in the AFC South for 2025

The AFC South may very well be the worst overall division in the NFL for the 2025 season, but they've got some good wide receivers across the board.

Although the AFC South is not expected to be the most competitive division in the NFL this coming season, there's always the potential for fireworks when you've got playmakers that can dominate offensively, and there are plenty of those in this division.

Which four receivers are the best in the South heading into the 2025 season? Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a look at the top playmakers, and not every team in the division is guaranteed to have a guy on the list.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 AFC South WRs for the 2025 season

4. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off of a bit of a down year for the Colts this past season, finishing second on the Colts in receiving yards behind Alec Pierce (and second in receptions behind Josh Downs) but he's still a really solid WR1, even with a lot of mouths to feed in that offense.

The Colts have one of the best collections of offensive weapons in the entire league, and the inconsistency of Pittman's production the past couple of seasons can be traced back to their unstable quarterback situation. But Pittman is still a player that has to be accounted for at all times and is one of the top four overall receivers in the division right now.

3. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

This may seem like a hot take because Travis Hunter has never played a down in the NFL, but I have very little doubt that he's going to step onto an NFL field and immediately be one of the top playmakers in the league. Hunter is elite when it comes to separation and making difficult catches look easy. He has such a natural feel for creating space, winning at the catch point, and body control.

Hunter's dual-threat capabilities as a receiver and cornerback have caused folks to vastly underrate his abilities as a wide receiver.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

It didn't take long for 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas to become a household name in the NFL, and one of the most underrated ones at that. How the Jaguars manage splitting up the target share between Thomas and Hunter is going to be fascinating, but they've got to get this guy the ball consistently.

Thomas had 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, putting himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation despite some incredible and historic seasons from guys like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Brock Bowers. Not to mention, Malik Nabers at the same position. It's only been one year, but Thomas might be one of the most underrated players in the entire league.

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

The arrival of CJ Stroud in Houston took Nico Collins from being somewhat of an afterthought and maybe even offseason trade bait to being one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Although his production isn't jumping off the page, the impact that he makes on the field is undeniable. Collins has back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving and at the age of 25, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2024. The sky is the limit as he continues to grow as a pro receiver, and he is capable of dominating at the catch point, after the catch, and at every level of the field.