NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the worst QB in every division worst to best

If you don’t have a quarterback in the NFL, you’d better at least have a plan for the future. Believe it or not, as many quarterbacks as come to the NFL from the college ranks every year, there are still plenty of starting jobs in the NFL either up for grabs now, or they will be in the future.

There are plenty of teams in rough spots at the quarterback position around the league, but today, we’re going to be taking a look at the worst of the worst.

Our latest NFL power rankings will take a look at the worst quarterback in each division, and rank them worst to best overall for the 2025 season.

NFL Power Rankings: The worst QB in each division ranked worst to best

8. Whoever is Starting, New Orleans Saints

It doesn’t matter if it’s Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, or Tyler Shough – the Saints have the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. That doesn’t mean they can’t have someone step up and maybe even break through for them this year, but going into the season, there is no quarterback situation that is worse than this one.

The Saints are being projected to pick in the top two or three of the 2026 NFL Draft for a reason, and this is it. They have some decent pieces on their roster, including some playmakers for whoever is under center to spread the ball to, but this could be an ugly year for them.

7. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy is getting ranked extremely low on this list because he’s never played a down of regular season football. You can project all you want in this business, but you can’t predict whether or not one of the youngest starters in the NFL, one who has zero experience and is coming off of a major knee injury, to be one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league.

I have faith in Kevin O’Connell to set McCarthy up for success. I loved McCarthy coming out of the draft. But he’s got a long way to go toward proving he can be an effective NFL starter. He’s got the right coaching and weapons around him, there’s no question about it.