The NFL has definitely seen a heightened emphasis put on the WR position in recent years. Let's rank the worst QB/WR duos for 2025.

We're taking more of a sad spin on NFL power rankings for a few teams, as there are some that just have some bad or unproven duos at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. The QB/WR relationship is key, as many of the league's best offenses are run through their QB and top WR.

Let's power rank the worst QB/WR duos in the league for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the worst QB/WR duos for the 2025 season

(Ranking from worst to 'best')

5. Tyler Shough/Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

There just isn't much at all to like about the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 NFL Season. Now yes, Tyler Shough could end up being a quality QB, but his chances might be quite low in New Orleans. He's also already 25 years old and turns 26 in September, so he could be maxed out in the NFL. Chris Olave is a good WR himself, but he's also battled concussions for years, and those are some of the worst injuries in sports.

4. Bryce Young/Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and Tet McMillan could be a nice duo in 2025. McMillan has that "X" profile that the Carolina Panthers have been missing, and Young did play quite well down the stretch in 2024. I would not be surprised if things started pointing up for this team in 2025 and beyond.

3. Cam Ward/Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is probably going to be a bit of a project in the NFL. Calvin Ridley is also a lower-tier WR1, so he's not all that special. However, Ward and Ridley could be a high-volume connection in 2025 if Ward is able to find chemistry with his best weapon.

2. Daniel Jones/Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones seems to be in line to start for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Season, but is that all that much of an upgrade over Anthony Richardson? Their top WR is Michael Pittman Jr, a good-not-great player who kind of just... exists.

1. Drake Maye/Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

The 'best' worst QB/WR duo in the NFL for 2025 belongs to Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs. I am incredibly high on Maye and honestly think he can turn into a top-10 QB this year, but he's not yet proven that, and Diggs isn't a clear-cut WR1 anymore.

There's also a reason why the veteran WR, despite being so productive, is already on his fourth NFL team. While I would not be shocked to see Diggs put up another 1,000-yard season and Maye to have a great year, there is a lot of 'if' in that.