The NFL world seems to again be waiting for Aaron Rodgers. Which destinations for the veteran QB would be the best in 2025? After two failed years with the New York Jets, multiple teams still seem to have interest in the veteran QB.

Rodgers is clearly not the QB he once was, unfortunately, but he did especially play well down the stretch for the Jets in 2024. There is reason to believe that if the four-time MVP landed on a certain team, he and the team could be quite successful.

At this point, Aaron Rodgers might be the 20th-best QB in the NFL. He appears to have a few suitors that would entertain signing him for a year. Let's dive into the best destinations for Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Free Agency: Ranking best destinations for QB Aaron Rodgers

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants have totally botched their QB situation over the last couple of seasons. GM Joe Schoen has to be on the hot seat at this point and has to find a way to bring in immediate and long-term QB solutions in 2025. This could look like signing Aaron Rodgers and turning to the 2025 NFL Draft to take someone like Shedeur Sanders at pick three.

If the Giants can't figure something out, you have to think that both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be out of jobs. New York is not a great destination for Aaron Rodgers, but it might be one of the only ones.

3. Retirement

It might be a sad sight to see Aaron Rodgers signing with the New York Giants, as that team is horribly dysfunctional, and it might end up being a worse tenure than what we had with the Jets. At the end of the day, a better option than the Giants could simply be the four-time MVP retiring.

He's at that age and could take his future into his own hands in a big way, saying goodbye to the NFL after two decades.