NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top head coaches approaching 2025 NFL Draft

4. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell's kneecap biting, rugged personality was exactly what the Detroit Lions franchise needed. It was definitely a rocky start, but Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the coaching staff have truly done a remarkable job over the last couple of seasons.

The Lions dealt with a ton of defensive injuries during the 2024 NFL Season, and if those did not happen, we could have been talking about this team having made the Super Bowl. The Lions are well-run and well-built, and Dan Campbell is the fourth-best head coach in our latest rankings.

3. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams started the 2024 NFL Season with a 1-4 record due to some brutal injuries, but a 9-3 record to close out the season was what dug them out of that mess. McVay is a stellar, future Hall of Fame head coach with a Super Bowl on his record already.

The Rams are a contending team and will win 12 or 13 games in the 2025 NFL Season if their roster doesn't have to endure the injuries they dealt with in the 2024 NFL Season. McVay is the third-ranked head coach in our latest power rankings.

2. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell is an excellent head coach and is the perfect coach to develop a young QB like JJ McCarthy. He helped lead Sam Darnold to the best season of his career and a 14-win season in 2024. It's clear that O'Connell knows how to get the most out of his players and knows how to win games.

Only time will tell if McCarthy is actually the answer, but he's got every single opportunity in front of him with this coaching staff to prove that he is. There may only be one head coach in the NFL who is truly better than Kevin O'Connell.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid may have a Hall of Fame case with two different franchises. He's won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs since the 2019 NFL Season and had a hugely successful tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles as well.

Reid may not be coaching for much longer, but besides death and taxes, Andy Reid coaching in the AFC Championship is the other guarantee of life. Sure, Patrick Mahomes helps a lot, but Reid is supremely clever and is always fielding buttoned-up, well-coached units.

For now, Andy Reid is the best head coach in the NFL.