NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top MVP candidates approaching Week 5 action

4. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Through five games, Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver has hauled in 52 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the NFL in catches, yards, and obviously yards per game. The interesting thing here is that Matthew Stafford has fixated on top wide receivers during his NFL career.

Calvin Johnson in 2012 and Cooper Kupp in 2021 are examples of this, as they have the best WR seasons in the history of the NFL. Nacua could be next. He's on pace for 177 receptions and 1,999 yards, which would be an insane season.

He's essentially on a 2,000-yard pace through the first five weeks. It would be truly unprecedented to see a receiver winning the award in 2025, but it's not impossible. Nacua would likely have to have the single-best season why a WR in the history of the NFL, but he's got a QB in Matthew Stafford who is absolutely able to do that.

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor's season-low rushing yards through the first month of the season is 71, so he's been quite efficient this year. Taylor already has 414 yards on the ground, and he's averaging a stellar 5.4 yards per tote. He's probably the best pure runner in the NFL right now and is currently on pace for 1,760 yards.

Amazingly, though, that would only be the second-highest total of his career, as he had 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns back in the 2021 NFL Season. The league has definitely gone back to more of a run-first league after being dominated by the pass for so many years, so perhaps the NFL's leading rusher can lead the way?

