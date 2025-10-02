2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 5 that you must know

Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season gets underway, as usual, on a Thursday night. The 3-1 Los Angeles Rams host the battered 3-1 San Francisco 49ers.

It’s also the beginning of time off for teams around the league. The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers will sit out this week.

All told, only 12 of the league’s 32 teams are above .500 after four weeks of play, while nine other clubs own a 2-2 mark.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 5

2

The first shutout in the NFL in 2024 did not take place until Week 16 on a Monday night at Lambeau Field when the Packers blanked the Saints, 34-0. Two weeks later at Denver, the Broncos took advantage of the Chiefs’ team resting starters for the playoffs and came away with a 38-0 win. The two shutouts were the fewest in the league since 2015. In Week 3 of this season, the Panthers knocked off the Falcons, 30-0, at Charlotte. Last Sunday at Houston, the Texans kept the Tennessee Titans winless via a 26-0 setback.

41

In 1999, the Browns returned to the National Football League as an expansion team following three years of no professional football in Cleveland. The first overall pick in the NFL draft that year (by the Browns) was quarterback Tim Couch, but when the team returned to action in Week 1 the starting signal-caller was Ty Detmer. He was the first of 40 different starting quarterbacks for the franchise since 1999. When rookie Dillon Gabriel takes the field for the team on Sunday vs. Minnesota, the number jumps to 41.

8

The number eight is obviously significant to the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the jersey number of quarterback Lamar Jackson—a two-time NFL MVP and unquestionably one of the most exciting players in the league. He’s expected to miss this Sunday’s game against the visiting Houston Texans in a battle of disappointing of 1-3 clubs who were division champions in 2024. The number eight is also significant to the Texans, as they enter this game winless at Baltimore (0-8), which includes postseason setbacks in 2011 and 2023.

17

It's been a rough start to an NFL career for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback Cam Ward has hit on just 51.2 percent of his passes. He’s thrown just as many TD passes (2) as interceptions, lost a pair of fumbles, and been sacked a league-high 17 times in four games. The statistic dates back to 1963 when it was first compiled by the NFL, but the record for one player being sacked in a single season belongs to Texans’ rookie David Carr (68) during the club’s debut year in 2002.

50

It's somehow fitting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks—both off to 3-1 starts this season—are meeting this year in what is the 50th NFL season for both franchises. The Seahawks own a 405-374-1 overall record, have made three Super Bowl appearances, and captured an NFL championship in 2013. The Bucs lost their first 26 games from 1976-77 and their record is far worse at 321-458-1. But this team is perfect when it comes to Super Bowl titles (2), winning in 2002 and as a wild card in 2020.