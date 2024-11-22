NFL Power Rankings: Rankings all 32 General Managers ahead of Week 12
28. Joe Douglas*, New York Jets
Joe Douglas has been fired, so that's why he's got the asterisk next to his name. It was a disaster for the Jets for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Douglas had a pretty decent tenure in building up the roster before taking a huge swing on Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Wilson was a whiff. That kind of forced Douglas to get aggressive to find a QB seeing as they had a win-now roster.
And the only available option seemed to be Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the 2023 NFL Season, and since returning in 2024, he's been an utter disaster. Head coach Robert Saleh got fired several weeks ago, and Douglas was the most recent firing.
He will latch onto a team as some sort of personnel guy, but it may be a few years before he gets another GM shot.
27. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints
The "kicking the can down the road" has caught up with Mickey Loomis and the New Orleans Saints. They must blow it up at the end of the season, as their best players are old and on huge contracts. There really isn't much long-term stability with this team, and Loomis should take the blame for that.
Some have said that Sean Payton got out of New Orleans right before the bill became due, if you will, and that seemed to be the right move. Loomis should have embraced a rebuild as soon as Payton and Brees left, and these are the consequences of not doing just that.
26. Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns swung a huge trade for Deshaun Watson a couple of years ago, and it's turned out to be the worst transaction in the history of the NFL. Watson was not only horrific in his time with the Browns, but he is on a fully guaranteed contract, which is even more damning.
Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be on their way out, and I would not blame the Browns for doing that. Andrew Berry definitely had some draft hits, but it's largely been a failed tenure.
25. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
It is time for Jerry Jones to step aside if you ask me, as the Dallas Cowboys are just not a viable team at this point. He toyed around with the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and the team is also just awful in the trenches, so the success is going to take some time to get back to.
Jones is stubborn as we all know, so I am not sure he is ready to hand this franchise over to someone else.