There are eight teams in the NFL who have 8 or 9 wins approaching Week 16. Let's power-rank them here! This groups of teams are all pretty good in some respects, but they have flaws, and it's why none of them are true Super Bowl contenders this year, but they could play spoiler in the postseason.

Ahead of Week 16, eight teams in the NFL have 8 or 9 wins. We previously ranked all the double-digit win teams in the NFL, and those squads feel like the best of the best. In the tier below are these "good not great" teams.

Let's power-rank them here.

NFL Power Rankings: Rankings all 8 and 9-win teams ahead of Week 16

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

Clearly in the worst QB situation of any 8 or 9-win team approaching Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks are now in second place in the NFC West and just saw QB Geno Smith go down with a knee injury in Week 15. The team isn't going to go very far in any postseason with Smith as their starting QB. They have to try and find a franchise QB this coming offseason.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

In year one of the Jim Harbaugh era, he has helped the Los Angeles Chargers at least turn into a respectable team, but this roster is just not that good. The previous GM, Tom Telesco, left the roster in a pretty shaky spot, so the new regime with Harbaugh and current GM Joe Hortiz will have some work to do this coming offseason. LA has lost three of their last four games.

6. Washington Commanders (9-5)

The Washington Commanders are seeing their rookie QB Jayden Daniels arrive a year early. They're 9-5 on the season and are likely making the playoffs this year. They were on their bye in Week 14 and were able to earn a huge win in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. They come in at no. 6 on these power rankings.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeing QB Baker Mayfield play the best football of his career, and this team just blew out the formidable Los Angeles Chargers in their house. The Bucs are probably going to win the NFC South for the second year in the Mayfield era, and their offense is good enough to win a postseason game in 2024.

4. Houston Texans (9-5)

With offensive line concerns, it is hard to take the Houston Texans seriously in 2024. The team has also dealt with a ton of injuries, and second-year QB CJ Stroud hasn't been all that great. Houston won the AFC South this past week, but they are not a true contender just yet.

3. Denver Broncos (9-5)

Winners of four in a row and maybe the hottest team in the NFL, the Denver Broncos have the formula to sustain success in the NFL for the long-term. They are excellent in the trenches and are getting efficient QB play from rookie QB Bo Nix. Now yes, Denver isn't going to win the Super Bowl this year, but they have come a long way from people thinking they were the worst team in football entering the season.

2. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

I am telling you right now, do not sleep on the LA Rams in the postseason. They're now healthy and just beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. This team has gone 7-2 over their last nine games and have a QB/HC duo that just made a Super Bowl run a few years ago. LA could win the NFC West in the coming weeks and earn a home playoff game. This team is experienced and dangerous.

1. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

There really isn't much of a discussion here; the Baltimore Ravens are the best 8 or 9-win team in the NFL. It's been the pass defense that has been their Achilles heel this year. Lamar Jackson is having the best statistical season of his career, and I have flipped my thinking on the NFL MVP race. To me, Lamar Jackson is the MVP of the league, yet again.

If the Ravens secondary can figure something out entering the postseason, they could be dangerous, but I am not yet ready to call this team a Super Bowl contender. This team should have 10 or 11 wins, though.