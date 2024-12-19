We are now entering Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's power-rank the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the newest slate of games. There has been a ton of high-end QB play this year, but there has also been a ton of low-end QB play as well. And the best QBs in the NFL are truly having historic seasons if you ask me.

It's a shame that the NFL MVP race may be down to just one player, as there are two other QBs who should be firmly in the mix, but their teams are kind of letting them down. We have power-ranked the top-10 QBs in the NFL ahead of each new week of NFL action.

Well, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers get us kicked off in Week 16 later tonight on Thursday Night Football. Let's power-rank the top-10 QBs in the NFL ahead of that great game.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks approaching Week 16

10. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson has played some very good football since coming into the lineup for the Steelers a while back. However, I think we can all see the ceiling with Wilson and the Steelers. They got their tails handed to them in Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, but one ugly loss does not take away from the body of work we've gotten from Wilson this year. He has been a very efficient QB.

The limitations are still there, and I am not sure the Steelers would be making the right move by extending him for multiple years, but this stretch of play they've gotten from the veteran QB is notable. Russell Wilson cracks the top-10 of our latest QB power rankings.

9. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has gotten himself back into the top-10 of our latest QB power rankings. If the current trends hold up over the last three regular season games this year, Daniels should end up winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He's been stellar for nearly the entire season and has a passer rating above 100.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury clearly saw something early on with Daniels, and the sky is the limit for this team. In 2024, the Washington Commanders are 9-5 and have infused new life into this franchise, and there may only be a handful of teams who are in better shape for the long-term than the Commanders. They're not going to win the Super Bowl this year, but they're ahead of schedule with this rebuild.

Jayden Daniels is no. 9 on our latest QB power rankings approaching Week 16.