NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie QBs after their first preseason action

Many of the top rookie quarterbacks experienced their first preseason action. Let's power rank the QB class after this. The rookie quarterback class was not projected to be that good for 2025, but some early returns in the preseason could change things.

Now yes, it is still preseasons, but what if some of these young passers carry this into the regular season? What if they give their coaches no reason to take them off of the field? There could be some fireworks with a couple of QB rooms if things keep going as they have thus far.

Let's power rank the notable rookie quarterbacks after their first preseason action in 2025.

4. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (5/8, 67 yards)

Cam Ward was fine in his preseason debut. He went 5/8 for 67 yards, and is probably going to be a part of a lengthy rebuild in Tennessee. Ward is more on the raw side, and the Titans simply need more talent, and talent comes in the offseason and through developing draft picks. Ward's performance lands him fourth in our rookie QB power rankings.

3. Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks (6/10, 61 yards, 38 rushing yards)

Jalen Milroe did what was probably expected - show something as a passer and as a runner. He notched 61 passing yards on just six completions and also ran for 38 yards. It might only be a matter of time before the Alabama QB is on the field in certain offensive packages for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Season.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (14/23, 138 yards, 2 touchdowns)

Shedeur Sanders definitely played well and definitely made it known that he did. You have to wonder how long it'll be before Browns' fans start calling for Sanders to actually be the team's starter. He had two touchdown passes and 138 yards, notching nearly 10 yards per completion, which is great.

1. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (12/19, 154 yards, 1 touchdown)

Jaxson Dart was honestly on fire. He was able to throw the ball downfield well and managed to notch over 150 yards passing and a beautiful touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Dart is first in our power rankings.