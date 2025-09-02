NFL Power Rankings: Rookie QB rankings approaching Week 1 of 2025 season

3. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough was in a heated battle with Spencer Rattler this offseason for the New Orleans Saints starting QB job, but the starting nod did go to the second-year Rattler. It's not likely that either QB is the long-term answer, but I guess I could be proven wrong there. Shough doesn't really have a super encouraging profile as an NFL QB, as some have said he's one of those high floor, low ceiling players.

Shough is already in his mid-20s and if he's not starting at some point in the 2025 NFL Season, he may not develop into any type of starter. Tyler Shough is third in our power rankings.

2. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart, not Jameis Winston, is the New York Giants' backup quarterback. To me, that sends a huge message to Russell Wilson, who is slated to be the team's starting QB, for now. Many thought that Jameis Winston would end up sliding into that QB2 role, but that is not the case.

With how well the rookie QB played in the preseason, some have said that it's only a matter of time before the rookie Dart takes the field, and with the Giants having the toughest schedule in the NFL in 2025, Wilson and the offense could struggle frequently.

The team also didn't draft Dart to not play him, and they did not sign Wilson for the next five seasons, so at this point, we can all see the writing on the wall here. Jaxson Dart is likely the first rookie QB not named Cam Ward who ends up starting in 2025. He's second in our power rankings.

1. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is slated to start for the Tennessee Titans, and the hope here for Titans fans is that Ward figures this thing out and emerges as the team's long-term answer, which is something they have not had for years now. Ward and the Titans are going to be very good in 2025, but this is a long-term process, and the team could be a breakout candidate for 2026.

Ward did earn the starting job and was the first overall pick, so it makes sense that he comes in as the top-rated rookie QB in our power rankings approaching Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.