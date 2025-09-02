2025 NFL Predictions: 3 bold predictions for Week 1 of the regular season

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season is now just days away. Let's make a few bold predictions for the first week of games.

The NFL season begins on Thursday, so we've got just a handful of days left until the start of the season. We've concocted some bold predictions for Week 1, and they promise to be just that. The first couple of weeks of any NFL season does lead to some shocking results, as teams are still adjusting into who they become for the rest of the season.

So let's dive into our three bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

New York Giants play spoiler and beat the Washington Commanders

I could see a hungry and potentially overlooked New York Giants team to notch a Week 1 upset over the Washington Commanders. Week 1 is when these crazy upsets can happen, and the Giants do match up well with the Commanders, as the Commanders' offensive line still feels a bit shaky, so the Giants' deep and explosive defensive line should be able to not only create pressure, but stop the run as well.

Washington's secondary is also missing a starter or two, and with Russell Wilson under center, you have to figure that a few 'moon balls' are coming for Malik Nabers, so connecting on some downfield passes also feels likely. This might be an upset that ends up not feeling like one at all.

Chicago Bears defense embarrasses JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy is slated to make his first NFL start in the regular season in Chicago on Monday Night Football, and while the Minnesota Vikings could be among the best teams in the NFL in 2025, this game might be too much for McCarthy to handle at first.

Things might be a lot different even a month from now, but for the most part, QBs making their first start in the NFL typically always struggle, and it's not like the Bears don't have a good defense. Chicago could win this game and keep the Vikings offense in check.

Bo Nix throws 5 touchdown passes in Week 1

On paper, the Broncos vs. Titans game in Week 1 could be the most lopsided of the week, and Denver also gets this game at home. While the Titans could play spoiler, as the Broncos have not won a Week 1 game at all in the Sean Payton era, what is more likely is the Broncos simply taking care of business.

They have the best defense in the NFL and a offense that did add some key missing parts this offseason. The run game could get going with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, and if that happens, second-year QB Bo Nix could have a field day throwing the ball all over the place against a shaky Titans' defense.

Could Bo Nix toss five touchdowns in Week 1? Let's predict it!