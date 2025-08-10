NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

There are quite a few solid and even great rosters in the NFL. Let's power rank all of them as preseason continues. It's no secret that certain parts of an NFL roster have to be solid if a team wants to sustain success in this league.

The quarterback position is the main piece of a high-end roster, but the offensive and defensive lines have to be solid as well. Furthermore, other key positions like wide receiver and even cornerback must feature some high-end talent.

Anyway, we decided to power rank all 32 roster as the preseason continues and we make our way to the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into those rankings right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 rosters as the preseason marches on

32. New Orleans Saints

It’s hard to like much of anything with the New Orleans Saints’ roster, as this franchise might have the worst QB room the NFL has seen in quite some time, and many of their key players are just old and not very good anymore. GM Mickey Loomis has botched this operation ever since Sean Payton left.

31. Tennessee Titans

You do have to be fair to the Tennessee Titans here - they invested into their offensive line in free agency recently and also used the first overall pick on Cam Ward, but this entire system is going to be a long-term project, as the roster still needs another strong offseason or two of adding talent, especially within the play-making units on offense and perhaps in the secondary as well.

30. Cleveland Browns

Our third-worst roster belongs to the Cleveland Browns, a team with some OL concerns and one of the more interesting QB rooms we have seen in the NFL in quite some time. GM Andrew Berry surely did not expect the Deshaun Watson trade to blow up as it did, but here we are. The Browns aren’t going to be a good team in 2025 and may struggle to win five games.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders should not have taken Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Vegas might have the worst group on defense in the NFL and have major holes in all three phases. The offensive line is a question mark, and Geno Smith is really nothing special. Vegas’ roster is 29th in our power rankings.