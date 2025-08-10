NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Losing some key pieces this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster is still excellent, but it’s not the best in the NFL at this point. They are a bit weaker at the QB position and did see some key talent along the DL and secondary depart. Still, though, this team should be a top squad in the NFL and are going to obviously try to not endure a Super Bowl hangover. Their roster is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Detroit Lions

Already dealing with some injuries, the Detroit Lions’ roster is third in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season, as this team does have a metric-ton of talent everywhere. Losing Kevin Zeitler in free agency and Frank Ragnow to a shocking retirement might hurt the offensive line, but the key offensive pieces are still there, and pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is projected back, so that should be a huge relief for the defense. We’ll see how this team can rebound from losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs.

2. Buffalo Bills

One of the more stout rosters in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are second in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Buffalo is bringing back a top-tier offensive line and do have a deep stable of weapons on the offensive side of the ball as well. You get the sense that there is not much more for GM Brandon Beane to do, as this roster is clearly one of the best in the NFL, so something has to give in the playoffs, right?

1. Baltimore Ravens

The best roster in the league belongs to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2025 NFL Season. The only spot that does seem to be a bit shaky is their interior offensive line, but that can honestly be shored up quite quickly if need be. The weaponry is elite, and Lamar Jackson is still a thing. They saw Jaire Alexander enter the mix in the secondary, and their DL is arguably the best in the league. On paper, this team is not missing anything.