NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's best defensive lines for the 2025 season

There are a ton of great defensive lines in the NFL for 2025. We power ranked the very best right here.

In the NFL, games are won and lost in the trenches, so teams being weak along the offensive or defensive line is just not great for their chances of winning consistently. Well, these teams do feature some of the best DLs in the NFL as we quickly approach the start of the 2025 season.

We power ranked the best DLs in the league. Let's get into it here.

Ranking the best defensive lines in the NFL for the 2025 season

5. Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr is one of the best DL duos in the NFL. Both are supreme at getting to the QB, and NFL offenses just do not have an easy time gaining yards against DeMeco Ryans' defenses. Houston's DL is fifth in our power rankings.

Losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency does hurt the Philadelphia Eagles a bit, but this DL is still quite stacked, as GM Howie Roseman is a wizard and is always ahead of the game with the OL and DL. Philly's DL is headlined by Jalen Carter, one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

3. New York Giants

If nothing else, the New York Giants' defensive line should be among the best in the NFL in 2025. Abdul Carter is the newest addition to go along with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. It's a scary unit that will be able to rush the passer at an elite level and defend the run. New York being able to win in the trenches on the DL is a huge factor in every single game, so perhaps we are too low on this team...

2. Baltimore Ravens

For years now, the Baltimore Ravens have had a deep defensive line, and that isn't going to change heading into the 2025 NFL Season. Being in the AFC North does force any team to field a strong DL to compete each and every week, as both the Steelers and Browns have stable DL units. And heck, even the Bengals have Trey Hendrickson... sort of. Baltimore was second in the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 54.

1. Denver Broncos

Not only did the Denver Broncos become stronger against the run in 2024, but they also led the NFL with 63 sacks, nine more than the second-place team. The Broncos had two double-digit sack masters in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, and four total players with at least seven sacks.

Denver's DL was on another planet in 2024 and did blitz a ton as well. Not only is this the best unit in the NFL, but it might be one of the deepest.