Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

Let's get pessimistic for a second and look at the worst possible record for every NFL team in the 2025 season.

Just how bad can teams be in 2025? Well, the main driver of this could simply be a ton of injuries, as we have seen many teams here and there have their seasons totally derailed due to catastrophic injuries, but bad QB play is also a huge reason as well.

Depending on how a team's season goes, it could end with them deep in the playoffs or on the couch in January. We did our best to predict the worst possible record for every single NFL team for the 2025 season.

Let's get into it here.

What is the worst record for each NFL team in 2025?

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 9-8

This record would probably happen if Lamar Jackson endures one of those years where he's in and out of the lineup due to injury. Jackson loves to use his legs and run around, so that could always end up showing up in a bad way. It truly only takes one hit to knock someone out for the long-term.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-11

A potentially washed-up Aaron Rodgers and perhaps some regressions from other key pieces on the defensive side of the ball could be enough to see Mike Tomlin finishing with the first-ever losing season of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This could at least force the team to embrace a rebuild, something that absolutely must happen after this year anyway.

Cincinnati Bengals: 7-10

The offense is elite enough for the Cincinnati Bengals to sustain themselves for most of the season, but the defense could always simply not improve and maybe even get worse if Trey Hendrickson isn't in the picture. Cincy has not made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season, so let's not pretend they are a lock to do so in 2025.

Cleveland Browns: 1-16

The Cleveland Browns have the most dysfunctional QB room in the NFL as we slowly make our way to the 2025 NFL Season. This would be the main factor in them barely being able to win a game this year. I would assume that not only does Joe Flacco get some starts, but the two rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel do as well.

If it's a back-and-forth affair in the QB room, the Browns are going to struggle, and there is no guarantee that any QB on the Browns roster ends up playing well. Cleveland could be in for another historically bad season this year.