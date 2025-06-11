NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

12. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans broke out in a major way in the 2023 NFL Season, but they also regressed a bit in 2024, so it’s easy to see why the 2025 NFL Season could be the most important that this franchise has ever had.

Stroud is a very good quarterback but is 12th in our rankings as we head into the 2025 NFL Season. He’s got the talent and overall skillset to skyrocket up these rankings and even earn some MVP votes along the way. Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Joe Mixon, and now Nick Chubb figure to be the top players that Stroud will have at his disposal in 2025.

It should be a solid year for the defense, which helps, but the Texans offensive line is going to be the major factor here. If they get things figured out along the OL, CJ Stroud and the offense should be quite efficient, and they should win more than 10 games.

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been an above-average QB over the last two seasons, but those kinds of quarterbacks do not win Super Bowls. He and the Green Bay Packers have to take a leap in 2025 if they hope to become among the contenders in the NFL. We know that this team can win 10 or 11 games, but I want more.

They have won 20 regular season games over the last two seasons and have made it to the playoffs two years in a row now. But is that going to be good enough? Love and the Packers do have nice roster talent and a competent offensive line to boot, so the only thing that can really derail this season might be Jordan Love himself. He’s 11th in our QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

