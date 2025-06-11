Packers first move after cutting Jaire Alexander was completely unexpected

The Green Bay Packers kind of shocked the rest of the NFL world when they decided to cut veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. Maybe even more shocking than that was their follow-up move.

The Packers didn't sign anybody. They didn't trade for anybody. They did something that you really just never see for someone at this time of year...They had someone change positions at OTAs.

Specifically, the Packers threw wide receiver Bo Melton out at the cornerback position at minicamp, and they're giving him a shot at playing some defense like his younger brother Max, who is a stud cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Melton definitely has the athleticism for it, and the Packers have a need. With an exceptionally deep wide receiver room, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are getting creative.

Bo Melton shockingly trying his hand at CB at Packers minicamp

The Packers solution at cornerback is… Bo Melton?!?! He’s out working with the CB group.



With Micah Robinson & Kalen King out today, and with the release of Jaire - CB is very thin. pic.twitter.com/2644bt2Ywz — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 10, 2025

It's probably a bit premature to say that Melton is the Packers' "solution" at cornerback after cutting Jaire Alexander, but it's definitely an interesting twist to the discussion. With so many receivers getting set to take snaps this coming season, the Packers are obviously trying to make sure they keep their most talented guys around, and Melton is someone who's made some big plays early in his career.

Not only that, but Packers GM Brian Gutekunst really values versatility in his players and if Melton can be an asset on defense and special teams, even on a part-time basis, it could be the perfect time for a move.

And what do the Packers have to lose in this case?

They have Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in contract years. They just used a 1st-round pick on Matthew Golden and a 3rd-round pick on Savion Williams. They've got Dontayvion Wicks and obviously Jayden Reed as key pieces of the offense right now.

They have no shortage of guys to utilize at receiver, but they've neglected the cornerback position over the last two years as notable players have walked out the door. Rasul Douglas was traded, Eric Stokes left in free agency, and now Alexander has been cut. Melton probably figures if his younger brother can do it, why can't he?

Not that anyone should be expecting All-Pro results immediately, but this will be a fun situation to monitor as the offseason progresses.