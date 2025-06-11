NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos had an amazing season in 2024, and Nix really silenced a ton of doubters. The Broncos are in a great position to become one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025, but they’ve still got to prove it, and some people still seem to be a bit out on Nix and the Broncos.

Now yes, Sean Payton is an offensive mastermind and does know how to get the most out of his QBs, but can’t we apply this same logic to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid? What if Bo Nix is a great QB? That’s firmly possible. He finished with the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL last year with 29 and ended up with 34 total, so he was quite good and productive.

The Broncos could compete for the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season if the defense gets that much better and if Nix can take a step forward. He is 10th in our QB power rankings.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Hebert has been the perfect B+ QB his entire career, and that might begin to be an issue. He and the Los Angeles Chargers have been to the playoffs in two separate seasons, and they’ve gotten embarrassed in both games, so the early returns on the Herbert era, besides him putting up shiny stats isn’t too great. LA won 11 games in 2024 and could eek out another win or two in 2025 given their offseason additions, but they still do not feel like a juggernaut at all.

If nothing else, it’s about guaranteed that Justin Herbert is again a very efficient QB. He’s been that way his entire career, and he comes in at ninth in our QB power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.