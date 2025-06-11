NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

26. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons, so Jets fans will need to calm down before crowning Fields as the next breakout QB. The New York Jets passer struggles to see the entire field and just holds onto the ball for too long. He's like a poor man's Russell Wilson, honestly, but he can make a ton of magic happen with his Jets.

If nothing else, the Jets do have some credible weapons on offense, so that could help Fields at least show some competence in a crucial 2025 season, and the team can easily move on following this year, so they did not make any sort of long-term commitment to the QB.

The Jets probably won't be any good this year with Justin Fields under center, but there could be some fireworks here and there. Fields is 26th in our QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

25. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco is a perfectly fine backup QB and is probably one of the 32-best QBs in the NFL at this point. The NFL is truly hurting for competent QB play, and while it is hard to say who is in the lead for the Browns' QB job this year, Flacco is the one who has all the seniority, so I guess the nod could go to him at this point, but it would not shock me if both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel got starts for the team in 2025.

The Browns should at least see what they have in either player, and they won't know without throwing them onto the field. Flacco might have a short leash for that reason, and he comes in at 25th in our QB power rankings. It could be a long season for the Browns.