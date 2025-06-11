Jets' RB Breece Hall offers a breath of fresh air in a crucial contract year

The New York Jets have an elite RB on their hands in Breece Hall, but they've not been able to fully unlock his potential.

Breece Hall could absolutely be one of the five-best running backs in the NFL, but the Jets have been so bad during his tenure that it's been hard for Hall and the entire offense to get going. With Justin Fields under center for 2025, it's not likely that we see the offense takeoff, but Hall could get a huge workload.

However, he's a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season but might not be in line to receive a contract from the Jets, as other key players like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson all need deals, and being that Hall is a RB, he might just hit the free agency market.

But he's not speaking like that...

Breece Hall is talking like a player who eventually wants paid

Talking to reporters recently, it's clear that Breece Hall still thinks he's got a chip on his shoulder, which is amazing news for Jets' fans and perhaps an indication that the culture is already changed:

RB Breece Hall on the Jets possibly having a RB committee this year:



"I'm not obligated anything. I've got to go and prove that I am the guy. I feel like I am a 3-down back. Every day I'm going to prove I'm the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league." pic.twitter.com/I5ZezFghFy — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) June 11, 2025

Hall is entering his fourth year in the NFL but just turned 24 years old. He's never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season but has rushed for a stellar 4.6 yards per carry, 2,333 yards, and 14 total rushing scores, but he's also added 152 receptions for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns.

Over a 17-game season, Breece Hall has averaged 1,541 offensive yards and nine scores, so he's one of the more productive players in the NFL, but again, the Jets just have not been able to truly unlock his potential, and Hall doesn't need to be a part of a committee approach to be efficient.

He's perfectly capable of being the bell-cow back in a given offense, as his ceiling is quite high. If I was Jets' GM Darren Mougey, I would absolutely not hesitate to extend Hall when the time came, as he is a crucial part of what this offense does and can do.