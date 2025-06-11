NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

18. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I can promise you at least one thing for the 2025 NFL Season; Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are going to be a lot better than you think. Maye was also better than his raw stats might indicate during his rookie season, and now that the Pats have a competent roster, solidified offensive line, and a proven head coach, this team truly has nowhere to go but up.

Sure, they might still be a year away from making the playoffs, but they can absolutely finish with a winning record and hang around against most opponents, including the Buffalo Bills. Frankly, New England is the second-best team in the division, and Drake Maye just may end up being the second-best QB in the division as well.

But even though I am quite high on this team, we can’t crown them yet. Drake Maye comes in at 18th in our QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season, but this is a solid ranking and leaves a ton of room for him to skyrocket in 2025, which is absolutely going to happen.

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

When he’s on the field, the Miami Dolphins are quite good and nearly-elite on the offensive side of the ball, but that’s been the primary issue for Tua Tagovailoa during his career, and the injury concerns have stayed with him since his collegiate days - some players just never shed that injury bug, and more broadly, Tagovailoa is also just a decent QB.

His not being able to lead the Dolphins on a playoff run and not really being able to play all that well when the weather gets cold are huge issues. Tua Tagovailoa might be the perfect QB for a franchise that has been searching for competent QB play for years. It would not shock me to see the Dolphins moving on from their QB in some capacity if 2025 ends up being a dud.