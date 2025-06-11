Patriots' Keion White puts former head coach Jerod Mayo on blast

The New England Patriots seem to have something special building, but the previous regime really seemed to be flat-out terrible.

If you've read my writing here you'll know that I am quite high on the 2025 New England Patriots and truly think this team can be a lot better than expected. The Jerod Mayo era was a forgettable one, and while the roster was among the worst in the NFL, the coaching was, too.

Well, the Pats seemed to recognize that, as they fired Mayo and hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. Vrabel is a no-nonsense proven winner and is going to turn this franchise around quite quickly. Defensive end Keion White also seems to be a no-nonsense player, and his recent comments about the previous regime are evidence of that.

Patriots' DE Keion White had a 'mic drop' moment when talking to media

Keion White really doesn't seem to shy away from letting his opinions seep through, and sometimes that's a good thing:

Keion White on a big difference this season:



“Now, I feel like I have a coach” pic.twitter.com/aKK0iD5Rnl — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 11, 2025

This is truly as blunt as you can get, and it would not shock me if other players felt the same way. The Patriots are now on their third head coach in as many seasons after the one-and-done tenure of Jerod Mayo. Keion white did play pretty well in 2024, though, racking up five passes defended, two forced fumbles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.

Solid production from the defensive end could lead us to believe that White is going to hit his stride in year three, especially now that he gets to play for Mike Vrabel, a defensive mastermind who also played for the New England Patriots.

Vrabel was the right hire for this franchise, and de-facto GM Eliot Wolf also seemed to bring in a ton of necessary talent to help kickstart this franchise that ended up being one of the most successful in the entire world during their 20-year run to begin this century.