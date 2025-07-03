There are a ton of exceptional players on offense. Let's see who the best are at each position for 2025.

Even though defenses in today's NFL are really going all-out to limit the big play, games, week-to-week, are typically won on offense, and it seems like the very best players in the NFL are all on the offensive side of the ball.

Being a playmaker comes with a ton of attention and opportunity to shine, so it's no surprise that we are seeing an increased amount of talented offensive players. Let's check out the best players on each position at offense for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: The best player at each position on offense for 2025

Lamar Jackson threw a whopping 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 2024 and really should have won the MVP award. Jackson is already the best dual-threat QB in NFL history and is absolutely the best passer in the NFL.

Running Back: Saquon Barkley

Breaking the 2,000-yard barrier in 2024, Saquon Barkley is currently the best running back in the NFL, but he is slowly beginning to get up there in age, so we have to watch for a potential falloff in the next couple of seasons.

Tight End: George Kittle

Doing it all as a blocker and a receiver, George Kittle may end up in the Hall of Fame one day and has always been the most complete tight end in the NFL. We do see many TEs across the NFL who are really only excelling at one or another - Kittle is a rare breed who can do both.

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson has played five seasons in the NFL and is already on a Hall of Fame pace. He's got over 7,000 yards in his career and has been among the best players in the league for years now. Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL as we head inti 2025.

Left Tackle: Trent Williams

One of the best left tackles of all-time, Trent Williams is still playing at an insane level as he approaches 40 years old. Always battling some sort of injury, Williams may only have a few more years left in the tank.

Center: Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey is the best center in the NFL, and it's really not up for discussing here. He's made every single start in his four-year NFL career and is a three-time Pro Bowler as well.

Guard: Quinn Meinerz

Earning first-team All-Pro honors in the 2024 NFL Season, Quinn Meinerz has not missed a start over the last two seasons and has turned into the best guard in the NFL, as he excels in both pass and run blocking.

Right Tackle: Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell isn't yet 25 years old and has already played four years in the NFL with three Pro Bowls and two All-Pros. I understand that people would be quick to put Lane Johnson here, but for me and many others, Sewell is the best. He's simply a brick wall and may not have a single flaw in his game.

The neat thing with Sewell is that if he had to switch to left tackle tomorrow, he could do it at a high level.