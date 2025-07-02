2025 NFL Predictions: 3 quarterbacks who could win their first Super Bowl

There could be a few quarterbacks who end up being heavy favorites to win their first Super Bowl in the 2025 season.

In 2024, we saw Jalen Hurts become the newest QB to win his first ring. A few years before that, Matthew Stafford won his first with the Los Angeles Rams, and two years before that, Patrick Mahomes got his first.

As we approach the 2025 NFL Season, could there be another new quarterback who wins his first ring, and if so, which three are the most likely?

Could these three quarterbacks win their first Super Bowl in 2025?

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Having already played in a Super Bowl and also having a ton of playoff experience, Jared Goff's case might be a matter of when and not if. He's revived his career being on the Detroit Lions, and the Lions may just have the best roster in the NFL. If not for a mountain of injuries in the 2024 NFL Season, we could have seen this team win it all.

Goff is an excellent pocket passer and is someone who simply wins a ton of games. He's appeared in 10 playoff games in his nine seasons in the NFL.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

With a 7-6 playoff record and a total of six years of playoff experience, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have come quite close to breaking through and appearing in a Super Bowl. On two occasions, they have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but it does feel like the gap has closed with the Chiefs and Bills in recent years.

As we head toward the start of the 2025 NFL Season, the Bills may again be a top favorite to win it all. Josh Allen is a three-time Pro Bowler with over 4,000 rushing yards and 65 rushing scores, so he is becoming one of the best dual-threat passers in the NFL. A Super Bowl could be all that is missing from a potential Hall of Fame career.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

With a 3-5 record in the postseason, you would not think Lamar Jackson has the amount of regular season success that he does, but here we are. Jackson and the Ravens have turned into one of the most dominant teams in the NFL in the regular season, but things seem to change when the playoffs roll around.

However, Baltimore is continually a top contender in the NFL, and there isn't any reason to believe that 2025 will be any different. Jackson is the best dual-threat QB of all-time and is surely on pace for the Hall of Fame, but a Super Bowl win would absolutely put that over the edge.