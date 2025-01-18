There were over 20 wide receivers in the NFL this year who had at least 1,000 yards. Let's power-rank the top 10. It's interesting because teams do not need a slam-dunk no. 1 wide receiver to win the Super Bowl, but it surely helps. You'll see that many WRs on this list are not currently in the postseason.

The return of the running back seems to be a huge factor, so while teams would not hate to find the next Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase, it might be wiser to invest into the RB and TE positions, for example. Anyway, there were a ton of talented wide receivers that showcased their abilities in the 2024 NFL Season.

Let's power-rank the top 10.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 wide receivers from the 2024 season

10. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown does have to deal with a QB who isn't a prolific passer and can't always play on time in the dropback passing game, but in 2024, Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. He ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yards per game, so while Jalen Hurts isn't the most WR-friendly QB, Brown is still putting up some decent numbers with the Philadelphia Eagles.

9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season. He caught 73% of his targets, which is an insanely efficient season.

Geno Smith did not have the best year by any means, but JSN is emerging as a stud wide receiver in this league.

8. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Having a career-year in 2024, Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns hauled in 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. The touchdowns were quite low, but the yards is what stands out.

The Browns didn't have stable QB play this year, so you have to assume that Jeudy could put up even better numbers in 2025 and beyond if the Browns found a long-term answer at the position.

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb did not put up the insane numbers that he is used to putting up, but in 15 games, he did finish with 101 receptions, 1,194 yards, and six touchdowns. Lamb's production is again going to be top-notch once Dak Prescott gets back into the lineup.

Lamb is still among the best wide receivers in the NFL this year.

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

It's just another day at the office for Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions. He comes in at no. 5 in our wide receiver power rankings, hauling in 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season.

He is a focal point of that offense.

5. Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars

The rookie wide receiver had himself a year. Brian Thomas had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was third in the NFL in yards as a rookie!

This was a slam-dunk draft pick by GM Trent Baalke, and now the Jags may finally have the dynamic WR1 they have been looking for.

4. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London quietly had 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He is deserving of a long-term contract extension, and he now might have a long-term QB in Michael Penix Jr to catch passes from this year. London is no. 4 in our WR power rankings.

3. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers is something else, and if the New York Giants can get themselves a QB, he'll be even more dangerous. I did struggle to rank Nabers any lower, as he put up over 1,200 yards and over 100 receptions catching passes from some of the worst QBs in the NFL this year.

I have no idea how the Giants will approach fixing their QB situation, but they've got someone special in Nabers.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is insane and is on a Hall of Fame pace through the first five seasons of his NFL career. He comes in at no. 2 in our WR power rankings for the 2024 NFL Season, finishing with 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.

Jefferson is so good that these stats were not career-highs for him. On any given day, he is the best WR in the NFL, but one player did edge him out in 2024.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase captured the Triple Crown this year, as he led all wide receivers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Chase was flat-out spectacular in 2024 and is deserving of a contract that resets the market entirely.

He also led the league in receiving yards per game. There really isn't a discussion here, as Ja'Marr Chase lands at no. 1 in our wide receiver power rankings.