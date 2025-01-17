2024 NFL Re-draft: Jayden to the Bears, Giants land a stud quarterback?

Now that the 2024 NFL Season is almost over, let's do a re-draft of the top-10 in the 2024 NFL Draft. I guess re-drafts are redundant, but who cares! It is always fun to do them and see if teams would do the same thing if they got another shot. Right now, there is no shot the teams picking in the top-10 of the 2024 NFL Draft would all do the same thing they did back in April.

The 2024 NFL Season is nearly over - the Divisional Round of the playoffs begin soon, so we definitely have a solid idea of how many rookies will pan out in the NFL for the long-term. Ahead of the next round of the NFL playoffs, we whipped up a re-draft with the top-10 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let's get into it.

2024 NFL Re-draft: How would the top-10 look if teams got another shot?

1. Chicago Bears - Jayden Daniels, QB

I do not think there is any question that Jayden Daniels has been the best rookie in the NFL this year. He also might go down as one of the best rookie QBs in NFL history. He helped lead the Washington Commanders to a 12-5 regular season record, and this team is now gearing up for their Divisional Round game against the Detroit Lions.

2. Washington Commanders - Caleb Williams, QB

Since Washington missed out on Jayden Daniels, they will 'settle' for Caleb Williams, who played rather well this year on paper. The sacks are definitely a concern, but if Williams ended up going to a more stable franchise in Washington with better coaching, he might be having a similar season that Daniels is having right now,

3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB

I firmly believe that Drake Maye is going to be very good in the NFL, and he was rock-solid in his rookie season this year. The New England Patriots have to surround Maye with the right talent to make this work, but the arrow is pointing in the right direction.

4. Arizona Cardinals - Malik Nabers, WR

Marvin Harrison Jr may very well carve out a stellar NFL career, but early returns suggest that Malik Nabers may be the better pro, so the Arizona Cardinals opt for Nabers in this re-draft and decide to not take Marvin Harrison Jr.

5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT

The Los Angeles Chargers stick with their original pick and take Joe Alt yet again in this 2024 NFL re-draft, which was and is the right move. In the NFL, you buld teams from the inside, out, especially when you already have the QB settled.

6. New York Giants - Bo Nix, QB

The New York Giants decide that they need to get the QB right after watching what happened in 2024, so they take Bo Nix, who is on the Denver Broncos. Nix shocked the NFL world this year, helped the Broncos to the postseason, and is turning out to be a lot better than most thought.

7. Tennessee Titans - JJ McCarthy, QB

The Tennessee Titans pass on their original pick in JC Latham and decide to take the young JJ McCarthy, which puts them ahead of the game for 2025, as the QB class in this year's draft is not projected to be good.

8. Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr, QB

The Atlanta Falcons stick with their original pick and take Michael Penix Jr. When this pick actually happened, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, and with Kirk Cousins declining in real-time in 2024, the selection of Penix is actually proving to be a smart move.

9. Chicago Bears - JC Latham, OT

The Chicago Bears pass up on Rome Odunze and take some OL reinforcements in JC Latham. Again, in the NFL, you build teams from the inside, out, so in most, if not all instances, a tackle is a better draft pick than a wide receiver.

10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE

Maybe the best tight end in the NFL already, Brock Bowers of the New York Jets may truly be a generational player at the position, so even though the Jets originally took Olu Fashanu, they decide to pass on him for Brock Bowers.